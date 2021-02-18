The mother of Travis Barker's children seemingly isn't the biggest fan of his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. According to E! News, the blink-182 drummer's ex-wife Shanna Moakler "liked" one of her followers' shady comments about Kourt on Instagram.



If you've been keeping up with the latest drama involving the Kardashian family, you likely already know about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian going public with their relationship. The couple has known each other for years, living in the same neighborhood for a while and becoming fast friends. On Tuesday, they posted a picture of themselves holding hands on Instagram, confirming rumors that had preceded them for weeks. Unfortunately for Barker though, his ex-wife doesn't seem to be fond of his new squeeze.

One of Moakler's fans commented, "Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time," on one of her pictures, which prompted the model to reportedly "like" the remark. While this could mean nothing, it isn't a good sign that the mother of Travis' children, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, already doesn't like their potential step-mom.



Barker and Moakler were married for four years, getting a divorce in 2008. Barker has been linked to a number of other women since then, including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and others.

Do you think Kourtney and Travis make a nice couple?

