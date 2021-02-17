Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the drummer from blink-182, have been entangled in dating rumors for the last few weeks and, finally, they've made their relationship official for the world to fawn over, sharing their first official couple photo on Instagram.

It looks like another Travis is being accepted into the Kardashian family with open arms after Travis Barker popped up in the latest post on Kourtney's social media pages. Sharing a captionless photo of her interlacing her fingers with Travis' tattooed digits, Kourtney went public with her latest boyfriend.

Travis Barker has been around the Kardashian family for years, raising his children in the same neighborhood. He's been close to Kourtney for a while, but their friendship turned romantic in recent months. Both parties have remained silent until now about the rumors linking them, despite them being pictured on dates together, holding hands at the dinner table.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Previously, Kourtney was in a long-term committed relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her children. She has also been linked periodically to Younes Bendjima, Luka Sabbat, and even Justin Bieber. Travis Barker has a long list of alleged ex-lovers, including ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Rita Ora, and more.



JC Olivera/Getty Images

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make a good match?