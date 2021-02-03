We're currently witnessing the end of one family union as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly move forward with a rumored divorce, but it looks like another former Kardashian Kouple could be working on getting back together. Well... not yet, at least.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner never had any bad blood. They separated following the birth of their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, but there have been constant reports that they might consider getting back together in the future. The former lovers have been co-parenting their daughter amicably, seemingly lighting up every time they're together. Sources are even telling E! News that the couple is still "madly in love" and that they haven't ruled out a reconciliation.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there," said the alleged source according to a recent report by E! News. "Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."

The insider added that they're not back together yet, but that it could eventually happen.

"Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together," they said. "They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now."



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Neither Travis nor Kylie are reportedly dating anybody at the moment.

Their baby girl Stormi celebrated her birthday this week, being celebrated with some beautiful messages and photos on social media from both of her parents. Do you think Stormi's parents will ever get back together?

