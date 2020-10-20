Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had their fans do a double-take this weekend after modeling some of the new Givenchy garments on Instagram. They posted a series of pictures, where were openly affectionate, convincing the majority of fans that they were reconciling and getting back together.

According to a source at PEOPLE, that's not true.

The sexy new pictures posted by Travis and Kylie are reportedly not representative of their current relationship status. A "source" close to the situation reportedly told PEOPLE that they're simply co-parenting and that they are not ready to get back into a relationship.

"There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate," said the so-called insider. "But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."

According to the source, they've both been dating other people but nothing has stuck and they're not taking things too seriously. They're seemingly happy co-parenting little Stormi and are on the same page regarding her future.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"None of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it’s not happening right now," added the source.

Do you think that Kylie and Travis are meant to be together?

