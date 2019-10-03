This entire saga involving Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split is reaching new heights today. After it was reported that the high-profile couple had broken up this week, photos made their way online of the reality star seemingly creeping back into her ex-lover's arms. Jenner was spotted arriving at Tyga's music studio with two of her friends and now, she's being forced to address the alleged "date" on social media. For the first time since breaking up with La Flame, Kylie Jenner is speaking out.



The self-made billionaire took to her extremely-popular social channels to extend a message to all of her fans that have been begging her to get back together with Travis for the sake of their 1-year-old daughter. Her first order of business was to address the Tyga photos. "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she said. "There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

Then, she goes on to speak about her plans with Cactus Jack moving forward. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority."

