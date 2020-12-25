Tis' the season to grant the wishes of our loved ones via thoughtful gifts and Travis Scott may just have won with his gift to his daughter Stormi. The rapper recently gave his only daughter the type of gift every little girl dreams of : the ultimate Disney princess experience. This Christmas day, Stormi woke up to find a carousel waiting outside of the house. The white and pink carriage would make the real Cinderella proud. Photos shared online also show Stormi, dressed in a beautiful princess dress, seated in the carriage and waiting to be taken to the ball. Though Stormi did have a choice to make as the carriage appeared to feature several princess dresses for her to pick from.

The month of December has been good for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. While rumours still swirl surrounding whether or not the couple is back together, they have been enjoying co-parenting the daughter they share. In most recent news, Travis Scott poked fun at Kylie Jenner for her lack of skills when it comes to taking photos of others. "Can't wait for the holidays. Ur mommy photos be blurry," commented Scott as he shared a very blurry photo of Stormi and him, all smiles.