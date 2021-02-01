From the outside looking in, it's seemingly pretty difficult to raise a child in the public eye after a widely-reported break-up. Recently, we've seen the messiness of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's personal life be blasted in the tabloids. We've also seen countless rappers be called out for their alleged deadbeat ways, including Future, Fetty Wap, Flo Rida, and more. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner appear to be challenging the Hollywood norm, co-parenting successfully (so far) and loving their daughter Stormi Webster with full hearts.

Today, their little girl turns three-years-old and both Travis and Kylie rushed to social media to gush over their little one, sharing adorable pictures with their baby and sending her heartwarming messages.

"3 is bigger than 2, 3 more years of love that’s true, 3 more inches u might have grew, 3 more years a lot to dooo," wrote La Flame on Instagram, sharing a cute poem for his little Stormi. "3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU. Happy bday to my Lil storm storm."

Kylie Jenner shared some of her favorite all-time videos and pictures of Stormi, adding, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time. it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years. but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ð¤ (@kyliejenner)

Happy birthday to Stormi!