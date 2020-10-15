As internet sleuths have pieced together that Ashanti may have celebrated her 40th birthday with rapper Flo Rida by her side, a woman named Alexis Adams has come forward with accusations against her alleged baby daddy. The pair reportedly are the parents of a four-year-old Zohar Dillard and there have been wild reports about how Flo Rida feels about the toddler. He's said to have given up his parental rights, is ordered to pay $9,000 per month in child support, and has called the little boy "evil." In an interview earlier this month, Alexis stated that Flo Rida still hasn't met his young son and it doesn't look like he'll be doing so anytime soon.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

Alexis didn't hold back in sharing her opinions about the father of her child. Little Zohar has had medical issues and according to Alexis, while Flo Rida is out reportedly visiting sick children in hospitals and creating initiatives for more COVID-19 testing sites, his own child is allegedly suffering. The angry mother also suggested that Flo Rida may be manipulating his financial information about his income in order to avoid what she sees as his more important responsibilities, like helping with Zohar's hospital bills.

You can check out Alexis Adams candidly speaking about her Grammy-nominated ex by clicking below.