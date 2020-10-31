It isn't entirely clear how many children rapper Future has, but some reports estimate that there are as many as eight. The two youngest have gained attention within the last year after the children's mothers took Future to court over paternity. One of those women has faded away from the limelight after reportedly reaching an agreement with the rapper, but his contentious legal battle with Eliza Reign has become an indefinite cycle of drama.

Not much is known about the mothers of Future's children aside from the more famous figures like Ciara and Joie Chavis, but he was sued by a woman named Jessica Smith years ago. She took him to court for child support and reportedly stated that the rapper neglected their son Jakobi, and a repost from teen may have co-signed those allegations.

Recently, Dwight Howard has faced accusations from two mothers of his children who claim that he hasn't reached out to his sons. Howard's 12-year-old son Braylon, who he shares with Royce Reed, even took to his Instagram Story to pen a note saying that the Los Angeles Lakers champion "ain't a real dad."

That note seems to have struck a chord with Jakobi because he reportedly reposted Braylon's message to his Instagram Story. Jakobi didn't add anything to the post, so spectators have only assumed that it's a co-sign to his personal life. Jakobi recently had a run-in with the law earlier this year, but all the charges against him were reportedly dropped. Check out his post below.