While this reported new couple have yet to post a static Instagram photo together yet, it’s clear that the two are pretty happy together. 45-year-old Barker and 41-year-old Kardashian have celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple this year, following a long friendship between the two and their families.

On Sunday evening, they made their relationship "IG Story" official. Both Barker and Kardashian posted photos of a warm, crackling fireplace to their Instagram stories, indicating that they were likely sharing a cozy evening together. Kourtney later posted a short Valentine’s Day poem with a nod to her drummer boyfriend’s band, writing “Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182.” Travis also posted a photo to his Instagram story of what was seemingly Kourtney’s ankle wearing a diamond anklet. Could this be a possible Valentine’s Day gift?



It was only last month that we received word that the relationship between Travis and Kourtney had became romantic, as they had been friends for several years prior. The two reportedly share similar goals and priorities, which is why they get along so well, an inside source telling People that, “Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet.”



Combined, the two have a total of six children, with Kourtney and Scott Disick co-parenting their kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Travis counts his stepdaughter Atiana, 21, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, among his children. According to another inside source from People, “Kourtney knows what Travis likes and the opposite. And they have a lot in common. They both prioritize their kids so there is no conflict there.”

