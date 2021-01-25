According to an inside source close to the family, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have recently started dating. On Saturday, the two were spotted hanging out together at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs. While they didn’t post each other on Instagram during this stay-cation, they both posted photos with similar scenery and backgrounds. This immediately led fans to connect the dots that they might be more than friends.

Blink-182 drummer Travis has been a friend of the Kardashian family for several years now, and Kourtney has apparently always been enthused by his attentiveness as a dad to daughter Alabama and son Landon.

While Travis has reportedly always been interested in Kourtney, he only recently kicked his pursuit up a notch, and the two have been dating casually since December. According to the inside source, who shared this information with E Online, “The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”

The two have also been flirting on Instagram. When Kourtney posted a sultry lingerie selfie with the caption “sweet dreams,” the 45-year-old drummer commented a rose emoji.

New couple alert?! Stay tuned to see how either party responds to this latest report.

