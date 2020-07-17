His posthumous album reportedly brought in more than 500K sales in just the first week, showing just how much music fans adore Juice WRLD. It's unclear when and if there is another posthumous album in store, especially considering Juice WRLD is rumored to have thousands of songs in the vault, but during a recent interview, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker revealed that the rock trio has an unreleased collaboration with the late rapper.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

Barker was chatting with MTV on Live with alternative artist Jxdn when he made the big reveal. Jxdn said, “I tell Travis this all the time, but Juice WRLD, that’s my dream collaboration. I know he’s made a lot of music and you know, obviously, he can’t make it the same as he would before but that’s just something that I would always dream of, even if it was an old song he recorded."

The Travis replied, “There’s a Blink [and] Juice collaboration that hasn’t come out yet but it’s about to. I think it’ll come out on a Blink project and through Andrew Watts solo project.” Watts is a musician and producer who has worked with Blink-182, The Roots, Ozzy Osbourne, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cardi B, and many more.

Travis Barker went on to call the Juice collaboration "amazing" and added that he's just happy that there is "more Juice music that's gonna be released." Check out the clip below.