She was recently criticized for promoting brother-in-law Kanye West's presidential campaign merchandise, and now Kourtney Kardashian has been corrected after sharing a conspiracy theory about face masks. These facial coverings have been a staple throughout 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, but Kourtney took to her Instagram Story to share a bit of unreliable information regarding blue face masks causing cancer.

"Those Blue Masks Mandated at grocery stores & airplanes are made of PTFE, a carcinogen made of synthetic fluoride," Kourtney shared on her Story with a photo of the surgical-style mask. She added a mind-blown emoji along with, "According to Cancer.Org it increases the risk of liver, testicle, pancreas, kidney & breast tumors + ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, preeclampsia and high cholesterol. High exposure can cause influenza-like symptoms and hemorrhaging in the lungs, leading to suffocation."

The reality star mogul was quickly condemned for feeding misinformation caused by conspiracy theories, and soon, the American Cancer Society responded to say that there wasn't truth to Kourtney Kardashian's post.

“There is no evidence to support the claim that the presence of PTFE in a mask causes cancer,” Dr. William Cance, chief medical and scientific officer of the ACS, told The Post. “As a surgical oncologist, I, along with thousands of colleagues in the health-care profession, have been wearing masks for years to protect patients from the spread of infections."

People couldn't believe that Kourtney would share that with her 100 million Instagram followers and took to social media to voice their frustrations. Check out a few responses below.

