face masks
- StreetwearKanye West Files To Trademark "Ye" For COVID-19 MasksThe artist formerly known as Kanye West appears to be readying some new merchandise following his name change. By Aron A.
- RandomExperts Say N95 Masks Could End The PandemicThe masks, which are considered the gold standard of facial coverings, are critical for these stages of the pandemic. By Madusa S.
- AnticsLil Pump Still Refuses To Wear Face Mask, Says COVID-19 Is Not RealLil Pump refused to wear a mask at the airport--again. By Madusa S.
- AnticsLil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Refusing To Wear Face Mask: ReportIt's also reported he was verbally abusive to crew members & later, the rapper released a video slamming the airline.
By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian Deemed "Irresponsible" For Claiming Face Masks Cause CancerThe American Cancer Society made a statement denouncing Kourtney's claims.By Erika Marie
- SportsNFL Coaches Fined $100K For Not Wearing Face Masks Properly: ReportTheir teams were also hit with $250K penalities.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePaul Rudd Narrowly Avoids Cringe Territory In Must-Watch COVID-19 Mask PSAPaul Rudd, a "certified young person", implores his "fellow millennials" to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Previews New MMG Face Mask For SmokersRick Ross unveils new MMG masks designed specifically for smokers. By Aron A.
- SportsVikings Star Kirk Cousins Clarifies COVID-19 "If I Die, I Die" CommentsThe NFL star recently did an interview where he talked about not liking face masks, but wearing them out of respect for others.By Erika Marie
- RandomLittle Girl Allegedly Chokes On Face Mask Fried Inside Of McDonald's NuggetsA mother claims that she pulled pieces of a face mask from her daughter's McDonald's Happy Meal.By Erika Marie
- FoodMcDonald's Will Soon Require Mandatory Face Masks For EntranceDominating fast food chain McDonald's is joining the fight against spreading coronavirus by making it mandatory to wear a face mask at all of its domestic-market restaurants starting next month.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Will Not Issue A National Mask MandateDonald Trump says he has no plans to consider a national mandate for masks.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsPolice Seize Coronavirus Masks From BLM Protestors: ReportLaw enforcement has seized thousands of masks meant to protest protestors from COVID-19.By Alex Zidel
- GramLizzo’s Sexy Bikini Doesn’t Sacrifice Safety For StylePandemic bikinis are now a thing.
By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Clarifies Creepy Man's Identity In Workout SelfieJ. Lo is not holding anybody hostage y’all.
By Madusa S.
- TechApple Stores Re-Opening: Customers Temperature To Be Taken, Face Masks RequiredApple stores are beginning to re-open across the country, with a new set of pandemic-related guidelines in place.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian's SKIMS Line Now Selling Protective Face MasksKim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, has launched a line of face masks to protect its customers from spreading coronavirus.By Lynn S.