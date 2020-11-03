Jaden Smith was among the many guests at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party this weekend, which has been under harsh criticism on social media. With a pandemic still affecting the entire world, some celebrities seem to have forgotten that we're supposed to be social distancing and wearing masks. The Kardashian Family has been under fire for this, as well as for Kim Kardashian's private island getaway with her inner circle, which was insensitive and "tone-deaf" according to critics on social media.

Holding a party in the middle of a pandemic, which has seen over 230,000 deaths in the United States, was definitely not cool. Jaden Smith's oxygen mask costume was even less cool.

"There’s just something so inhumane about Jaden Smith wearing an oxygen mask as a costume," said somebody on Twitter, sharing a picture of the star's Tenet-inspired 'fit that has been rubbing people the wrong way.

Jaden seemingly addressed the criticism, further hinting that he was portraying John David Washington's character in Tenet. Despite that, people think that it was extremely insensitive for him to wear an oxygen mask as a Halloween costume, especially when there's a virus going around that attacks the respiratory system.

You would think that he would have realized that this wasn't a good look...



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What do you think of Jaden's costume? Was it as bad as people are saying?