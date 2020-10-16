As Kanye West has been picking out color patterns for the Oval Office, his bid to become the next President of the United States is an uphill battle. The rap mogul decided to run for America's Commander-in-Chief earlier this year and it's reported that Ye has spent millions of his own money in campaign funds. His attempts to add his name to state's ballot has been tiring, and in the end, West was only listed on 12. He's been pleading with the public to pencil his name into the "add-in" section, but even so, many have criticized Kanye West for attempting to sway liberal voters in an effort to aid Trump in his presidential race.



Jeff Schear / Stringer / Getty Images

Not even Kim Kardashian has come forward to publicly endorse her husband for president, but Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent move left many believing she was Team Ye. On Thursday (October 15), Kourtney posted a photo of a "Vote Kante" hat with the price listed at $40. Kourtney also uploaded a picture of herself wearing the merch on her Instagram Story and people weren't pleased. While it seemed like an innocent move to promote her brother-in-law, Twitter users were quick to call the reality star "irresponsible."

Check out a few responses below and let us know if you think people are overreacting.