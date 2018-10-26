kardashian-jenner clan
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Flaunts Her Cheeks In Black BikiniThe reality star-turned-beauty mogul sizzled on IG with her most recent thirst trap.By Kevin Quinitchett
- TVKylie Jenner's Face Transformation Over The Years Shocks KUWTK FansPeople couldn’t help but notice just how different her lips and cheeks looked in the trailer, leaving fans wondering if she's had serious work done. By hnhh
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly A CoupleAfter years of romance rumors, the two are allegedly a confirmed couple.By hnhh
- Pop CultureKhloe Kardashian Possibly Back With Tristan ThompsonScott Disick seemed to spill the latest tea on Tristan and Khloe with an Instagram comment.By Isaiah Cane
- Pop CultureRob Kardashian Reveals Substantial Weight Loss In Social Media ReturnRob Kardashian make his social media return with a slimmer figure.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureCaitlyn Jenner Confesses: "I Don’t Know Any Kanye West Songs"The reality star revealed that she isn't familiar with any of her son-in-law's music.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentInside Kylie Skin's Launch Party: Pink Sushi & Roller SkatesKylie Jenner goes all out on the pink theme for the launch of her new skincare line.By hnhh
- LifeKylie Jenner's Fanny Pack Collection Is Worth More Than An AudiKylie Jenner boasts a fanny pack collection that is worth $50k.By hnhh
- LifeKris Jenner Continues To Defend Kylie Jenner's "Self-Made" StatusKris Jenner on why daughter Kylie deserves her 'Self-Made' Title: "She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it"By hnhh
- MusicKris Jenner Wishes Kanye West Would Say Some Things "Privately"Kris Jenner is all about the brand and Kanye's controversial comments could have a negative impact on that.By Aron A.