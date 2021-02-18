Kanye West has remained silent in recent weeks, staying off of social media following his predictable defeat in the 2020 Presidential Election. There are also heavy rumors that the Chicago native has scrapped his long-awaited album Donda: With Child, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise either as fans have become accustomed to Kanye announcing projects and never dropping them.

The reason for his recent absence from the spotlight could be because of all of the rumors surrounding his personal life, specifically the deafening reports that a divorce is underway between Kanye and Kim Kardashian, his wife of over six years. While neither Kim nor Kanye have confirmed the rumors, they also haven't denied them, and apparently, Kanye is pretty shaken up about it all. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, the rapper is "not doing well" as he finally realizes he's losing his wife.



"Kanye is not doing well," said a source to the magazine. "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

Some sources have stated that Kanye's presidential hopes caused a pretty serious tear in his relationship with Kim, being described as the "final straw" for her before considering divorce. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," said another source to PEOPLE. "And Kim is okay with it."



Divorce papers reportedly have not been signed yet, and while Kanye is still wishing on a miracle, that's seemingly what will need to happen for the couple to survive their latest obstacle. "There is very little hope of reconciliation," said the source. "It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles."

There have also been reports that Kanye has limited contact with his children, which may not be true. The source explains, "Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants. She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn't been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it. Kim doesn't want to hurt him. She just knows she can't be married to him anymore. He is very aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands."



