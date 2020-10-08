She's only seven-years-old But North West is already known as a fashion icon. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's firstborn has captured the attention of the globe while she was still in her mother's womb, and now, the child's every move becomes a pop culture moment. As her father makes his presidential bid for the 2020 Election, North West has offered up her solution as to what she believes would make the world a better place.

On Friday (October 9), CR Fashion Book will release their latest issue, and inside, the publication asked a few fashion folks how they would improve the world, as it seems that we're in a time of division. The list of notable names included young North who said, “I would make everybody love each other. And make the coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs.” She may be one of, if not the youngest person on the list of fashion industry names that CR spoke with, but we have to remember that she first modeled for the magazine at only one-year-old.

Meanwhile, CR Fashion Book shared a photo of North West to their Instagram page and people couldn't help but notice the seven-year-old was rocking a "Lil Cardi" necklace. Check it out below.

