We may not know who won the U.S. 2020 presidential election until later this week, but it's safe to say that Kanye West isn't a frontrunner. It's a close call between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, and as the world waits on pins and needles to learn who will take the victory, West has shared on Twitter that he's conceded this time around and is preparing himself for 2024.

Although it was a long-shot for Kanye West to take the Oval Office, the rap mogul reportedly spent over $6 million of his own money on his campaign. He wrote out his political vision on his campaign website and shared bits of his plans on social media. Still, he struggled throughout the year with getting his name placed on ballots and it's reported that he only made appearances on about a dozen. West encouraged people to pencil his name in on the ballot, and it's estimated that nationally, the rapper was able to acquire 50K votes (counted thus far).

People took to social media to share a few thoughts about Kanye's election results and some believe that because mail-in votes have yet to be tallied, he could amass much more than first believed. Take a gander at some responses below.