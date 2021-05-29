It was back in 2018 when an unlikely social media spat occurred between Tyson Beckford and Kim Kardashian. According to Beckford, Kardashian's people contacted him because she wanted him to train her. When he was given a reference photo of Kim's goal, Beckford was critical of her plastic surgery. During their back and forth, Beckford said that Kardashian insinuated that he was gay and that's where things took a turn.

"It didn't need to go that far," he said of the feud to Sharon Carpenter. She took it there, but before I could even say anything, the gay community stepped up and was like, 'Oh no girlfriend, you're not gonna mess with one of our ambassadors who looks out for us and [is] always a guardian for us.'"



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

"And then, it was so weird that she called me gay because I was like, 'Uh, sweetheart. You must've forgot, you know, I ain't that way'... She said something like, 'Sis, this not for you.' And I was like, 'My sister in the room?' I was like, 'Honey, I ain't gay.'" He added, "I'm pretty, but I'm not gay. But I do have such utmost respect for the gay community."

He also confirmed that he had a brief rendevous with the reality star. "Yeah, I think we dated for a weekend," he recalled. "It was for a weekend. Her mom even invited me over to the house... They invited me to the house for dinner and stuff like that, but some people forget. In the end of all of this, Sharon, I got no beef." He also shared that following it all, he attended Ralph Lauren's birthday party and saw Kanye West.

“I was standing in the middle of Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton. He was on the other side of the table, and when I tried to make eye contact with him, he wouldn’t look at me,” said Beckford. When he went to the restroom, Beckford accuses West of sending in a member of his entourage after him. The model claims he told the man, "I suggest you get out of this bathroom before I wipe you all over the wall.”

Check out Tyson Beckford's lengthy interview with Sharon Carpenter below.