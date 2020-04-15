Kim Kardashian and her eldest child, North West, are "twinzies" in her latest Instagram share, which shows the mother-daughter duo rocking matching braids despite Kim's history of getting called out for culturally appropriating the hairstyle. If there's any family that's familiar with accusations of cultural appropriation, it's the Kardashians. The famous clan have been put on blast on countless occasions for appropriating hairstyles and tanning their skin way too dark, but no amount of educating has managed to stop them thus far. Kim has probably been called out the most often, most recently for ignoring the critics and wearing braids to her husband Kanye West's Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Looking back on the occasion, for which she also gave North a similar hairdo, Kim posted a throwback photo of the two of them on Instagram on Tuesday, writing that they were "twinzies."

Although the photos may be cute, that didn't mean Kim could avoid getting slammed for cultural appropriation and "blackfishing," a term referring to when a non-black person attempts to appear black by altering their physical appearance. It's interesting that Kim decided to remind everyone of what she thought was a heartwarming moment between herself and North, considering Kim was just recently exposed in a live video after North called her out for not paying attention to her kids enough. It could just be a coincidence, but when have any of Kim's moves not been strategic in some way.