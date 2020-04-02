Kim Kardashian has realized that she definitely does not want any more kids since self-isolating with her and Kanye West's four children during the coronavirus pandemic. Kim and Kanye welcomed their first child, North, back in 2013, and since then, they've had three more babies: Saint, who Kim carried, and Chicago and Psalm, using a surrogate. While Kim and Kanye absolutely adore their four kids, the reality star confirmed to the Whoopi on The View via a live stream interview that she is done procreating for good.

“Let me say, being at home with four kids," she confessed, "if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough." Kim delved deeper into the struggles she's faced handling all four kids 24 hours a day, including having to teach them their ABCs. “The kids just got on spring break, thank God!" she exclaimed. "Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers! They deserve so much."

David Livingston/Getty Images

"It’s been tough juggling it all," she continued. "You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids." Nothing like being stuck in the house with four kids under seven years old to make you never want to have kids again.

[Via]