Danielle Bregoli, better known to most as Bhad Bhabie, came under fire this week after sharing several videos and photos of herself online with a much darker skin color than her natural shade. The internet attacked the 17-year-old girl and the backlash became too much for her to handle, forcing her to address the controversy on her Instagram Story.

"Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y'all worried about me getting make up done for a photoshoot?" asked the teenage rapper on social media. "I'm usually the wild one but y'all need to chill and focus on what's important right now."

To an extent, Bhad Bhabie is right. There are some pretty serious things happening in the world that deserve our undivided attention. However, just because we're living through a global health crisis, it doesn't give you free rein to act a fool on the internet.

Indeed, there are over a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world. However, just because there's a pandemic, it doesn't mean that racism just disappeared. Cultural appropriation is still a thing and, in these times, it's important for us all to unite (while still social distancing, of course) in order to combat the spread of this scary virus. Not divide even further.

Are you buying what Bhad Bhabie is selling?