It is now uncommon for celebrities to switch up their looks and styles, but sometimes the choices they make herein gets them in trouble. Kendall Jenner was the latest celebrity at the center of the public discourse after she was seen sporting some fresh new cornrows in her hair. The style got her dragged by social media on the counts of cultural appropriation. To note, this is not the first time Kendall Jenner or a Kardashian-Jenner member gets called out for appropriating culture. The model was photographed recently while out and about in Los Angeles with the hairdo and she also shared the look via her Instagram page and Snapchat accounts. A fan slammed her by stating "she never learns." Similar opinions were shared by Twitter users.

"I’m EXHAUSTED of white people constantly appropriating black culture and wearing hairstyles that we are always ridiculed/ chastised for having and just doing it because they want to ‘look different’ or ‘stand out," shared one user. While another pointed out that the hairstyle should be off-limits for interesting reasons: "We wear these hairstyles to PROTECT our natural hair from damages but they wanna wear it because it looks cool. It shouldn’t be worn by them period." Others defended Jenner's hairstyle choice, stating it's not that deep.

[Via]