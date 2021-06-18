mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates, Pop Smoke, King Von, & More Appear On The Star-Studded "F9" Soundtrack

Joshua Robinson
June 18, 2021 09:10
237 Views
03
1
CoverCover

F9: The Fast Sage (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various Artists

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

A week before the film hits theatres, "F9" shares its star-studded soundtrack.


A week before the Fast & Furious gang go to space in the forthcoming F9, the film has gone ahead and released its exciting new soundtrack. At 14 total tracks, F9's soundtrack is stacked with appearances from some of the hottest Hip-Hop artists out right now, including Latto, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Polo G, Offset, Trippie Redd, A$AP Rocky, and several others.

After previously treating fans to glimpses of the soundtrack with "Lane Swithca," "Fast Lane," and "I Won," the star-studded F9 soundtrack is finally here.

In addition to its vast assortment of high-profile artists, the F9 soundtrack also features plenty of Latinx music and other global sounds, with artists such as Amenazzy, Farruko, Anitta, JP THE WAVY, and Jarina De Marco getting major looks throughout the soundtrack as well.

The Fast & Furious saga will officially continue with its ninth installment when F9 hits theatres on Friday, June 25, so get ready for the movie by listening to its star-studded soundtrack on your preferred streaming service.

Tracklist:

1. Fast Lane — Don Toliver, Lil Durk & Latto
2. Lane Switcha — Skepta feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Project Pat & Pop Smoke
3. Hit Em Hard — Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk & King Von
4. I Won — Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow & 24kGoldn
5. Rapido — Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers, Rochy RD
6. Breathe — Prodigy feat. RZA
7. Real — Justin Quiles, Dalex & Konshens
8. Bussin Bussin — Lil Tecca
9. Furiosa — Anitta
10. Ride Da Night — Kevin Gates feat. Polo G & Teejay3k
11. Bushido — Good Gas & JP THE WAVY
12. Speed It Up — NLE Choppa feat. Rico Nasty
13. Mala — Jarina De Marco
14. Exotic Race — Murci feat. Seal Paul & Dixson Waz

Various Artists Kevin Gates Lil Durk Latto Don Toliver Skepta A$AP Rocky Juicy J King Von Pop Smoke Offset Trippie Redd Project Pat Prodigy RZA Lil Tecca Polo G Teejay3k NLE Choppa Rico Nasty Ty Dolla $ign Jack Harlow 24kGoldn
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kevin Gates, Pop Smoke, King Von, & More Appear On The Star-Studded "F9" Soundtrack
03
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject