Kevin Gates, Pop Smoke, King Von, & More Appear On The Star-Studded "F9" Soundtrack

A week before the Fast & Furious gang go to space in the forthcoming F9, the film has gone ahead and released its exciting new soundtrack. At 14 total tracks, F9's soundtrack is stacked with appearances from some of the hottest Hip-Hop artists out right now, including Latto, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Polo G, Offset, Trippie Redd, A$AP Rocky, and several others.

After previously treating fans to glimpses of the soundtrack with "Lane Swithca," "Fast Lane," and "I Won," the star-studded F9 soundtrack is finally here.

In addition to its vast assortment of high-profile artists, the F9 soundtrack also features plenty of Latinx music and other global sounds, with artists such as Amenazzy, Farruko, Anitta, JP THE WAVY, and Jarina De Marco getting major looks throughout the soundtrack as well.

The Fast & Furious saga will officially continue with its ninth installment when F9 hits theatres on Friday, June 25, so get ready for the movie by listening to its star-studded soundtrack on your preferred streaming service.

Tracklist:

1. Fast Lane — Don Toliver, Lil Durk & Latto

2. Lane Switcha — Skepta feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Project Pat & Pop Smoke

3. Hit Em Hard — Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk & King Von

4. I Won — Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow & 24kGoldn

5. Rapido — Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers, Rochy RD

6. Breathe — Prodigy feat. RZA

7. Real — Justin Quiles, Dalex & Konshens

8. Bussin Bussin — Lil Tecca

9. Furiosa — Anitta

10. Ride Da Night — Kevin Gates feat. Polo G & Teejay3k

11. Bushido — Good Gas & JP THE WAVY

12. Speed It Up — NLE Choppa feat. Rico Nasty

13. Mala — Jarina De Marco

14. Exotic Race — Murci feat. Seal Paul & Dixson Waz