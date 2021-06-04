Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, & 24kGoldn Ride Fast In "I Won" Visual From "F9" Soundtrack

In just a few weeks, moviegoers will storm theaters after a lengthy quarantine to watchF9 in all its cinematic glory. The ninth installment of The Fast & Furious franchise has been the talk of Hollywood as each of the films has often broken box office records. We're reportedly going to see the return of many of our favorite characters as they embark on yet another action-filled journey.

We recently reported that there was a sneak peek into the film's soundtrack that includes looks from Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Latto, Skepta, Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Project Pat, Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, King Von, The Prodigy, RZA, Lil Tecca, Konshens, NLE Choppa, Rico Nasty, Sean Paul, and several others.

We've received a few singles in recent months and on Friday (June 4), Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn shared their addition to the soundtrack in the form of a single titled "I Won." The song arrives along with a fast-paced music video where drag racing cars are on full display as each artist takes their turn behind the wheel.

Stream "I Won" and let us know if you're looking forward to watching F9 on June 25.

Quotable Lyrics

Big ring with them rocks in it

When I pop one I'm like Popeye when he got spinach

I'm clean cut with a pop image

But it's demons that I'm locked in with (Yeah)

Take a flight and switch continents

My old whip ain't have an AUX in it (Brr)