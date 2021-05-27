With the ninth chapter of The Fast And The Furious saga receiving praise as the summer's first blockbuster, Complex has come through to share a first look at the tracklist of the official soundtrack. Set to drop on June 17th, the project features an absolutely stacked lineup of hip-hop talent, including a few posthumous appearances from Pop Smoke and King Von.

In addition to Smoke and Von, the F9 soundtrack will feature appearances from Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Latto, Skepta, Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Project Pat, Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, King Von, Jack Harlow, Ty Dolla $ign, 24KGOLDN, The Prodigy, RZA, Lil Tecca, Konshens, NLE Choppa, Rico Nasty, Sean Paul, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #F9 (@thefastsaga)

In some cases, we're looking at some promising combinations. For example, the opening track "Fast Line" features Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto, "Lane Switcha" features Pop Smoke, Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat, and "Hit Em Hard" unites Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, and King Von.

It should be interesting to see how the music turns out, and whether or not F9 has the mileage to secure a spot alongside the great hip-hop soundtracks of our time. Look for the soundtrack to land ahead of the film on June 17th, and check out the full tracklist below. Do you think this one has potential?