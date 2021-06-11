mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk, Latto, & Don Toliver Unite On "Fast Lane" From "F9" Soundtrack

Erika Marie
June 11, 2021 01:33
Fast Lane
Don Toliver, Latto & Lil Durk

The latest "Fast & Furious" film will arrive in theaters on June 25.


We're two weeks away from the release of the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, and to hype its release, we've been receiving doses from the film's soundtrack. Last week, Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn shared their trifecta collaboration "I Won," a single that arrived with a fast-paced music video. On Friday (June 11), Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto shared their addition with a track called "Fast Lane," and as the title suggests, expect to hear references that complement the film.

Toliver holds down the melodic hook as Durk and newly-dubbed Latto spit bars about the fast life. F9 hits theaters on June 25 and is expected to be the latest blockbuster in the hitmaking series that breaks box office records with each new release. Stream Durk, Toliver, and Latto's "Fast Lane" and let us know what you think of the rap trio's collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck it, take 'em on to high speed, I'm too reckless
Demon time whÐµn I'm in that demon, they can't catch me
BÐµt they get the message, I'm the best of the bestest
B*tch, I get the bag and blow it, you get yours and you stretch it
I be living life fast, I pray to God I won't wreck it
And I'm still waiting for a b*tch to check it
Who want the smoke? Better hope you don't choke

