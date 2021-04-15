Hollywood is known for pumping out sequels and reboots, but what many production studios have been moving toward is interconnected film properties. Moviegoers and film industry executives alike have witnessed the insane success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as other shared universes like Legendary's MonsterVerse, which recently released the polarizing Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as the DC Extended Universe. As a result, it only makes sense that film studios would jump at the opportunity to produce an attention-grabbing crossover or spinoff.

It turns out that the infamous Fast & Furious series is down to entertain the possibility of doing crossovers with beloved movie franchises as well. Earlier this week, the long-running saga dropped the latest trailer to its forthcoming film F9, which is set to hit theatres on June 25. Ahead of the films' release later this summer, two members of F9's film crew have entertained the possibility of an extremely peculiar Fast & Furious crossover.

According to Cinema Blend, F9 director Justin Lin and stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, and Michelle Rodriguez attended an exclusive press conference at which they were asked by a journalist about the possibility of a Fast & Furious and Jurassic World crossover since both film properties are owned by Universal. Surprisingly, both Rodriguez and Lin enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity to discuss a potential crossover between the disparate franchises.

"I love it, dude! I’m all in! We were talking about this yesterday," Rodriguez revealed. "Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go but to cross-brand and merge. The only thing standing in the way is lawyers, and studios because usually the brands that you're trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But if it's under the same umbrella? I don't know. I'm just saying it works."

"Well, I’ll never say never to anything," Lin said about the potential crossover film. And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled … that's all I will say."

Would you be interested in seeing a crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World in the future?

[via]