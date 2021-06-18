Skepta, Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, & Project Pat Join On "Lane Switcha" From "F9 Soundtrack"

Fast & Furious music curators weren't kidding around with the F9 soundtrack. Over the last few months, we've been sharing releases from the film's official soundtrack—a record that includes looks from Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Latto, Skepta, Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Project Pat, Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk, King Von, Jack Harlow, Ty Dolla $ign, 24KGOLDN, The Prodigy, RZA, Lil Tecca, Konshens, NLE Choppa, Rico Nasty, Sean Paul, and more.

Of course, each track complements the fast-moving feature film, and "Lane Switcha" is no different than the rest. Helmed by Skepta and a posthumous appearance by Pop Smoke, "Lane Switcha" hosts features from A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat. The slick single is produced by Ok Tanner, Cxdy, and Taz Taylor, so stream "Lane Switcha" by this group of chart-toppers and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Foot on the gas, yeah, I'm lane switchin' (Skrrt)

I cannot show them where I'm at 'cause they stay snitchin' (Snitchin')

I give my killer the greenlight, y'all okay to killings (Bow bow)

I take the corner, window down, you see the chain swingin'

Speed demon and we ain't watchin' police, nah

Before they see me, I seen them (Woo)

You hear my dogs barkin' hungry so you know I gotta feed 'em