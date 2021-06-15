Ever since breaking out as a hip-hop superstar with the release of her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B has become somewhat of a pop culture icon. It's no surprise that she ultimately went on to make the transition to film, having recently appeared in Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, holding it down with a brief role alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Now, Cardi is set to make yet another cinematic appearance, this time in Justin Lin's upcoming Fast & The Furious 9. With the film due out for a United States theatrical release on June 25th, Cardi B took a moment to speak on her role in the flick, breaking down how it all came to be in the first place.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role," explains Cardi, who plays the character Leysa -- a woman who has a history with Vin Diesel's Dom. "I'm like, it's freakin' Fast & Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane! I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful strong woman. She's just that bitch...I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & The Furious, then to see Don Omar, it makes the hood have hope."

"Being around Vin, he's just so nice, so dope," she continues, praising her co-star. "He makes you feel so comfortable. I'm just so excited." Perhaps her role in F9 will lead to further opportunities for Cardi, though should she indeed decide to pursue acting on a more serious level, she might have to spend some time working on the craft. Either way, it will certainly be interesting to see Cardi in a Hollywood blockbuster -- and who knows, perhaps it will be the first of many.