fast and the furious 9
- Movies"Fast 9" Opens To Massive $70M Pandemic-Era Record DomesticallyThe saga continues... to make money. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B Opens Up About "Fast & Furious 9" RoleCardi B talks her upcoming role in "F9," speaking on her experience working with Vin Diesel on the set. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesVin Diesel Remembers Paul Walker As He Anticipates "Fast and Furious 9" ReleaseVin Diesel reflects on missing his late co-star, Paul Walker, ahead of the franchise's new film, "Fast & The Furious 9."By Taya Coates
- Movies"Fast And Furious 9" Scores $160 Million Opening Weekend InternationallyThe 9th film gets a nice start. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNew "F9" Trailer Acknowledges How Ridiculous The Franchise Has Become"F9" arrives in theatres on June 25.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"Fast & Furious 9" Debuts New Trailer During Super Bowl LVAfter several delays, "Fast 9" is fast approaching. By Karlton Jahmal