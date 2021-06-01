They've often showered one another with compliments and now Trina is giving Cardi B quite the co-sign. The Florida icon has been respected in the industry for decades as a veteran in the Rap game, and in recent years, there has been a meteoric influx of newcomers looking to be the next lady to take over the scene.

While dozens of women are vying for their position on the charts, Trina has continued to perform, create music, and has even shown face on a reality show or two. Recently, she sat down for a virtual interview on Fox Soul's Get Into It with Tami Roman where the rapper discussed her career and who she believes has been commanding the most attention.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Tami asked Trina who she believed is the best woman in Rap within the last five years, and matter-of-factly, Trina answered, "Cardi B." Swiftly, Rap fans shared an opinion or two about Trina's choice. Cardi's supporters were thankful for the mention, while others cited Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Tierra Whack, Young M.A, and City Girls. It's a polarizing discussion, so check out Trina on Get Into It with Tami Roman below and look through a few reactions to Trina's choice.