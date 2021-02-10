Hopefully, we'll be able to head back to theatres at some point in 2021. Among the many industries that were heavily impacted by coronavirus was the film and television sector. But still, some of Hollywood's biggest films opened their budget up to take the proper measures to continue filming.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Fast & Furious 9 is expected to hit theatres this year and what better way than to tease the movie with a coveted spot during the Super Bowl. On Sunday, the latest trailer for Fast 9 hit, building anticipation for the latest installment in the action series. Of course, Cardi B will be starring in the film with her role recently revealed following the Super Bowl commercial. Cardi will take on the role of Leysa who has a connection to Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto's past, per HipHopDX.

Cardi B's upcoming role in Fast 9 was revealed back in October of 2019 when Vin Diesel shared a clip on IG with himself and the Bronx superstar.

The rapper is getting deeper into the world of acting and television. This would mark her second major role in a Hollywood film following the release of 2019's Hustlers. Additionally, she currently hosts her own show on Facebook Watch, Cardi Tries.

With the recent release of "Up" and a sophomore album on the way, Cardi B's looking to have yet another successful year.

