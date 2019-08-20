While some groupies like to keep their creeping on the low, others love to brag about their exploits to the world. Celina Powell has made a name for herself by doing the latter as she exposes her famous conquests on social media. She's claimed to have slept with or dated DJ Drama, Waka Flocka, Offset, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Akademiks, Snoop Dogg, Aaron Carter, Casanova, Trippie Redd, YFN Lucci, 50 Cent, Slick Em from Pretty Ricky, and many more.

There have been plenty of the accused who have denied being with Celina and others who have kept quiet after videos have made their way to the internet. She came forward with claims that she was pregnant with Offset's baby, only to later admit that she was lying about being with child. Celina has made a "career" out of having sex with famous people, married or not, and sharing her experiences with the world, yet still, there are plenty of others who are lining up to bed the 24-year-old.

Except for Joyner Lucas. The rapper made it clear that he doesn't want to be involved with the professional groupie by sharing a screenshot of a brief DM exchange on Instagram. In the photo, Celina writes, "Can't wait to make you my 850,001 body on Saturday babyyyy." Lucas responds directly in such a way that there could be no other interpretation other than a rejection.

"If Jesus Christ himself came down to earth and told me that I had to sleep with you or he would send me to hell....I would dose my own self in gasoline and light the sh*t." He wrote in the caption, "Please keep this hoe away from me 😭," as his friends laughed in the comments, including Fabolous and Chris Brown.