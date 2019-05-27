Reports by TheShadeRoom indicate Celina Powell has a new prey. Powell rose to infamy due to her numerous hook-ups with famous rap artists. Most specifically because when the love turns sour, Powell immediately puts them on blast. The repeated behavioral patterns have led to her acquiring the fitting alias of "Black Widow." Considerably, the last time we heard of Powell's scandal with a rapper, she claimed to be carrying Offset's baby. Unfortunately, things didn't add up and she admitted to lying.

Rappers Soulja Boy, Tekashi 69, Offset and more have all been previously linked to Celina in some scandalous and unflattering way. And now, Powell can happily add a new victim to her hit-list: Slick'Em of the R&B hit sensation-group, Pretty Ricky. She even got an Instagram to obviously let the world know they were an item via her story. Surprisingly, this is not an "exposed" type of situation. In contrary, Slick' Em seems to be enjoying Celina Powell's company too. He went onto posting a photo of her on his Instagram and captioned: "This is my wife.@celinaapowellxo Don't nobody ever hit me up again bye I'm getting her pregnant too."

We surely hope this one lasts, because we all know how it ends.

