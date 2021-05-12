Earlier this spring, Joyner Lucas found himself in a heated back-and-forth with Lil Nas X over the Atlanta rapper's music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," but ever since that short-lived beef passed over, the Evolution rapper has been completely focused on the music.

In fact, Joyner Lucas recently returned with his first single of 2021, a Lil Baby-assisted cut titled "Ramen & OJ." Since its release on Friday, April 30, "Ramen & OJ" has already garnered nearly 6.5 million views on YouTube alone, so it makes sense that Joyner Lucas' new track was able to make a heavy enough splash to land on the Billboard Hot 100.

After a respectable first week performance, "Ramen & OJ" debuted at number 67 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his first single to grace the charts since 2019's "Isis" featuring Logic. To celebrate the success of his latest song and flex his ability to perform at such a high level despite being an independent artist, Joyner Lucas took to social media to unleash a celebratory post.

"Made it to @billboard again. [prayer hands emoji]," he wrote under a slew of new pictures. "no label no backing no nothin. [rocket emoji]."

Check out the music video for Joyner Lucas' "Ramen & OJ" single with Lil Baby below.

Congratulations on your latest Billboard achievement, Joyner Lucas!