Joyner Lucas Drops "Evolution" Ft. The Game, Ashanti, Rick Ross, Elijah James, Iyla

Fans expected for Evolution to be on their playlists last month, but it took Joyner Lucas just a little bit more time to get his project on streaming services. The rapper has continuously impressed Hip Hop circles with his talents, and fans are already expecting this album to stay on repeat for some time to come. Lucas did a bit of humble bragging as it pertains to Evolution while promoting the record on Instagram, saying that he was sure that it would be solidified as a "classic."

"Entire project dropping this Friday," Lucas wrote of his follow-up to March's ADHD. "Sorry for the delay but i wanted to make sure when The 'CLASSIC' conversation came up, evolution is part of the discussion. thank you for your patience." Evolution hosts features from The Game, Iyla, Ashanti, Rick Ross, and Elijah James. Give Evolution a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. When I Grow Up (Intro)

2. Evolution

3. On This Way feat. The Game and Iyla

4. Things I’ve Seen

5. Zim Zimma

6. Tattle Tales (Skit)

7. Snitch

8. Str8 Like Dat

9. Fall Slowly feat. Ashanti

10. The Problem

11. Legend feat. Rick Ross

12. Father’s Day (Skit)

13. Like a River feat. Elijah James