Joyner Lucas Calls On Lil Baby For "Ramen & OJ"

It's obvious that Joyner Lucas wants to start things off with a bang. We may be inching closer to the top of May, but until today (April 30), we haven't received a release from Lucas this year. In October 2020 he delivered his buzzed-about Evolution album, and now he's back with "Ramen & OJ," a collaboration that hosts the likes of Georgia superstar Lil Baby. Already, fans have stormed social media about this link because the pair blaze through the track with quick bars, and along with the single comes a cinematic visual that shows the many sides of each rapper.

In the music video, scenes shift from one to another as each moves from the house on the hill back to the trap. Legal troubles, relationship issues, and groupies seem to follow them in the clip as they both deliver verses that fans have already begun memorizing. Stream "Ramen &OJ" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You want the crown but don't know what it takes

I am built different, I'm not what you think

I cannot lose, I go out with a bang

I hope you never say my name in vain

I'm with whatever, just not for no games

I know they say I changed, I cannot say the same