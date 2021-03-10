We're creeping up to another Grammy Award ceremony and The Recording Academy has once again been under fire over this year's artists. Following the announcement of nominees, people were stunned by The Weeknd being snubbed across the board, but while chatter about the validity of the Grammys was discussed in various circles, those nominated were celebrating their efforts. Royce Da 5'9" has had long-standing ire for the Grammys and has been quite vocal about his disdain for the ceremony, but this year his acclaimed project The Allegory is up for Best Rap Album.



Royce recently revealed that he wasn't aware that he was nominated until he received a call from Joyner Lucas. “I didn’t know that they submitted it. I didn’t know that they submitted the album. I didn’t," the rapper told HipHopDX for their #Hack3d series. "You know who called me and told me? Joyner Lucas. Joyner Lucas called me and told me." Royce explained that on the day the nominations were read, his phone kept going off and he didn't know why because he wasn't aware he was mentioned.

"It was people just, ‘Congratulations, congratulations.' I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ So, first time it ring I answer, ‘Hello? What’s up?'" It just so happened to be Lucas on the other end. "‘Yo, congratulations motherf*cka!' I’m like, ‘Yo what are you congratulating me for? What’s going on?’ I was startled. I honestly thought he was congratulating me for something with [Eminem's] album. Because my album’s independent, so I wasn’t even thinking about the Grammy’s."

"He was like, ‘No it’s not for [Eminem's] album, it’s for your album. So be happy motherf*cka.’ I was like, ‘Word.’ After we got off the phone I’m thinking to myself like, ‘Be happy? Did Joyner Lucas think I’m not happy?'” Who are you hoping takes home Best Rap Album?

