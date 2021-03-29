Lil Nas X obviously knew what he was doing with the release of his new music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". Effectively kickstarting his latest era, the former country-rapper embraced his sexual identity fully with the visuals to the single, pole-dancing all the way down to hell and giving the devil a lapdance. In addition to the video's release, Lil Nas X also started promoting his new sneakers in collaboration with MSCHF. The kicks, affectionately dubbed the "Satan Shoes" on social media, have caused quite a stir, pissing off thousands of people across the nation for satanic imagery, as well as the inclusion of a single drop of human blood in the design.



Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The pop star has been criticized by all of the same people who lashed out at Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for "WAP", trending for the entire weekend on Twitter. He's been at odds with Candace Owens and plenty of other conservative political commentators because of his latest move and he's officially hearing it from Joyner Lucas, who understands why Nas X is selling the shoes but isn't a fan of the way he went about this career shift.

"That @LilNasX video is wild but as a artist he doing everything he supposed to do. Creating viral moments, making people talk, & creating content he already knew you was going to react to," said Joyner, giving the artist his praise before offering a word of critique. "It’s a formula guaranteed to work. I doubt he actually worships the devil. I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he dont understand 'old town road' is every kids anthem. Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh."

At this point in the controversy, Lil Nas X has continually proven that he doesn't care about how negatively people are reacting to his video and sneakers. He said that he's "proud" of himself, as he should be got releasing such a ground-breaking piece of media. LNX knew what he was doing. Check out his "apology" video below.