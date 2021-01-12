Either Joyner Lucas just got gifted a new tank from Kanye West, or he bought one himself because the Massachusetts-based rapper is flexing with his latest vehicle pick-up: the same Ukrainian SHERP ATV that Kanye has generously been giving to his peers.

The last year has been riddled with headlines about Kanye West -- most recently about his rumored separation from Kim Kardashian West. The music icon also ran for President in a self-serving and highly-controversial move that was publicized across most news outlets. One thing that flew under the radar was Kanye's apparent generosity to those around him, handing out tank-looking vehicles to his best friends, including 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, and more. Apparently, Joyner Lucas also received one.

"How I’m pulling up to get the [key] to the city tomorrow," wrote Joyner on Instagram, posing in front of his new SHERP ATV. He doesn't specify whether or not this was a gift from Kanye. This isn't the first time that Joyner has taken pictures with the tank though. He previously posted about it a few weeks ago, since deleting the picture.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Considering the fact that Kanye is handing these out to just about everybody, it's very possible that this is courtesy of the Chicago native.

Do you think Kanye and Joyner have something on the way? They previously haven't had a working relationship, but this could be a positive sign toward something in that realm.