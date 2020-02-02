Today's the day: the Super Bowl LIV is upon us, and for all you fake sports fans or diehard J-LO and Shakira stans, the most exciting part about this fateful Sunday is the halftime show. Though it was announced months ago that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the allotted performers, it wouldn't be the Super Bowl halftime show without some surprise guests. According to Page Six, J Balvin and Bad Bunny will be taking the stage with their fellow Latinx artists to perform. The publication reports that Shakira will be opening the Pepsi halftime show, and perform some of her biggest hits from her discography including “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever." Bad Bunny will then reportedly join her on stage to perform "I Like It Like That" as well as a snippet of "Chantaje."

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny released a new song in honour of the late Kobe Bryant called "6 Rings," a reference to the number of championship rings Kobe earned during his basketball career. It has not been confirmed whether he will be given the opportunity to perform the tribute track, but Shakira has confirmed that plans are in motion to honour Kobe at the big event: "We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country. I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day.”

J-Lo will then reportedly follow Shakira and Bunny, to perform some of her smash hits like "Waiting For Tonight" as well as a mashup of “Love Don’t Cost A Thing," "Mi Gente," and "Que Calor," the latter two for which she will be joined by J Balvin. Jennifer's daughter, Emme, who has been making appearances with her mother on tour, will then reportedly join them. For the finale, J-Lo and Shakira will reportedly take the stage together to perform a mash-up of “Waka Waka” and “Let’s Get Loud."

The two Latina superstars have spoken about the importance of representation in regards to their performances. "I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year, that they have two Latinos performing this year," J-Lo said. "For me, it's their 100th anniversary but it's also the marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for this country. [It] sends an important message to everyone."