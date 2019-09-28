Yesterday it was officially confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would be performing at next year's Super Bowl LIV set to take place in Miami. Other performers are reported to take the stage as well but the headlining acts will be the two Latino woman who has made waves in the industry and the latter is why they feel so privileged for the role.

"It is a very Latino town, and then they picked the two of us," Jennifer said of the honour, while Shakira added, "I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be, in a way, next to J.Lo representing the Latino community that is such an important force in the United States."

The duo never shared much detail on what they plan to do on the stage but they promised that it would be "the best Super Bowl ever" with an obvious "statement of love and unity."

"I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year, that they have two Latinos performing this year," Jennifer added. "For me, it's their 100th anniversary but it's also the marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for this country. [It] sends an important message to everyone."