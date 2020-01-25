The 2019-20 NFL season is coming to an end and it was filled with headlines that surpassed on-field play. From Jay Z's partnership with the league to launch a social justice initiative to Colin Kaepernick's workout fiasco to Lamar Jackson's MVP-caliber year, the NFL has provided its fans with compelling displays of athleticism and storylines. Now, next Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will determine who will go down in history as the Lombardi Trophy owners in Super Bowl LIV.

With the 2020 Super Bowl festivities being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL this year, it was only right that the Latinx-American community represented for the game's halftime performance featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Now, with the Super Bowl less than nine days away, both musicians are ramping up their Super Bowl performance rehearsals and providing their followers with a little behind-the-scenes footage of their preparations.

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram rocking a hand-cut crop top Guess sweatshirt and floral-printed yoga pants in a video captioned, "Waiting for my cue like ... Only (10) days until #SuperBowlLIV! The countdown is on. Are you ready? #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @guess @niyamasol." The "Aint It Funny" singer imitated taking a couple of snaps from the line with a mic in hand stating, "Ready to go! I'll just be here on the 25-yard line, waiting for my cue."

Shakira added a visual of her own via her Instagram/Tik Tok in a video captioned, "Ten days until Super Bowl. Stepping up our preparations! #sbliv #superbowl @nfl." In the post, the captivating dancer/songstress awkwardly tosses a football to her friend while in a private gym.

With Demi Lovato set to perform the National anthem, Jennifer Lopez and Shairka performing during halftime on the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's birthday, and Patrick Mahomes facing off against Jimmy Garoppolo, this upcoming SuperBowl is set to be one of the most intriguing NFL championship games in recent history. Check out Shakira's Super Bowl performance countdown video below and tune into Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at 6:30 P.M. EST on FOX.