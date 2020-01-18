Friday, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended his team's quarterback, Lamar Jackson, after last week's disappointing playoff loss.

Dan Kubus / Getty Images

"He's 23 years old. He's younger than Joe Burrow, OK?" Harbaugh said at his end-of-season news conference, according to ESPN. "So he's got a pretty good head start right now. I mean, he's along the way."

Jackson has been criticized for a lackluster performance in his second career playoff start. He recorded only one touchdown and two interceptions.

"The Manning brothers combined to ... they had five losses in their first five playoff games before they won one" Harbaugh continued. "[Joe] Montana, [Steve] Young and [Brett] Favre didn't start a playoff game until their third season. [Drew] Brees and [Troy] Aikman until their fourth season, and [Aaron] Rodgers until his fifth season. Interesting."

The Ravens lost to the Titans 28-12 in the divisional round. It was a shock for Ravens' fans who expected a Super Bowl appearance after the team went 14-2 during the regular season.

There are only four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs. The Titans matchup against the Chiefs at 3:05 PM on Sunday and the Packers play against the 49ers at 6:40 PM on Sunday. The two winners will play each other in the Super Bowl on February 2nd.