Super Bowl Halftime shows can be pretty hit or miss as viewers are typically fickle and very impatient. In some respects, the halftime show can elicit more viewers than the actual game because the appeal of the artists they choose is so huge. Last year, the NFL enlisted the likes of Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi for the halftime festivities and overall it got positive reviews.

We are only three weeks deep into the NFL season which means the Super Bowl is still months away. In February of 2020, the Super Bowl will be held in Miami and to mark the occasion, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the performers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. There will be other performers included in the show but they will be announced later on.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are considered to be two huge international superstars so it makes sense for the NFL to want them at an event like the Super Bowl. These two are known for putting on some epic stage shows and we can expect that same energy in February when they take the stage in Miami.

Immediately following the announcement, NFL fans sounded off on the news as they gave their opinions and hot takes on these two artists. Let us know in the comments if you're excited about J. Lo and Shakira's performance.