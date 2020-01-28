Bad Bunny Releases Kobe Bryant Tribute Song "6 Rings"

Kobe Bryant was a hero to so many aspiring professional athletes, as well as those chasing other paths. The man transcended basketball, speaking to the general public with his Mamba Mentality, spitting wisdom and always remaining motivational, caring, and confident. The legend passed away in a helicopter crash this weekend but his fans, peers, and loved ones have been remembering his life and legacy all over the internet. Tributes continue pouring in and the latest is in song form with Latin trap standout Bad Bunny releasing his latest track "6 Rings."

In his professional career, Kobe Bryant won five championship rings but, in his personal life, he was always rocking his wedding ring as well. According to Billboard, Bad Bunny makes reference to Bryant's family in the song, singing: "Congratulations, you also won 6 rings ... Five in the NBA, a marriage that gave you your daughters. Thinking that one left with you makes me lose control, but, nah it's for you to have someone to play with in heaven."

Bad Bunny initially shared a post tributing the basketball guru when he found out the tragic news, writing: "I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7 with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favorite player forever."

Rest in peace, Kobe. Listen to "6 Rings" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Y felicidades, tú también ganaste seis sortija'

5 en la NBA y un matrimonio que te dio tus hija'

Pensando que una se fue contigo me descontrolo

Pero nah, eso es pa' que en el cielo no juegue' solo