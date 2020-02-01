For months Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been teasing their upcoming Super Bowl halftime performances. Now, with Super Bowl Sunday just days away, fans and critics alike are speculating what both performers have planned during their sets. Will Shakira will be joined by the likes of her Latin Pop collaborators, Carlos Vives and Alejandro Sanz to perform hits like "La Tortura" and "La Bicicleta?" How about Wyclef Jean to perform "Hips Don't Lie?" All of this remains a mystery, but it looks like fans won't be able to expect a surprise appearance from hip-hop's very own Ja Rule during Jennifer Lopez's setlist.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

After a run-in with Page Six, Ja Rule revealed that he will not be sharing the stage with longtime collaborator and friend Jennifer Lopez, despite sharing multiple hits with the Bronx-bred songstress. The "FYRE" rapper spoke shortly to the media outlet saying:

"Everyone's asking me (if I'm performing)... Everyone’s thinking it is gonna be a surprise, but it’ll be a surprise to me as well."

Despite sharing two chart-topping, multi-platinum singles in "I'm Real" and "Ain't It Funny (Murder Remix)," the 43-year-old emcee has not received a call from the NFL or J. Lo herself, and with the halftime show set to begin in less than 48 hours, there's a good chance Ja Rule is honest in his assessment that he will not be performing in front of millions of viewers during Super Bowl LIV.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced they will be curating a visual album entitled Super Bowl LIV Live (2020), of all of the night's performances including Demi Lovato's national anthem performance, the entire halftime show, and more.

As for Ja Rule, the "Livin' It Rapper" is looking to release his first full-length studio album in eight years he's entitled, 12.Twelve.XII. But in the meantime, the Fyre Festival curator will be enjoying the Super Bowl festivities in Miami alongside his music industry family.